Dr. Martha Ferguson, MD
Dr. Martha Ferguson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-8074MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Educ. and Clinical Research Fund2123 Auburn Ave Ste 524, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 929-0104
UC Health Physicians Office (Clifton)222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 929-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Was a patient 10 years ago and can't say enough good things.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1447208392
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Yale University
