Overview

Dr. Martha Ferguson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.