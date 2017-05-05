Overview

Dr. Martha Ford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ford works at WellMed at New Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.