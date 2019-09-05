Dr. Martha Garzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Garzon, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Garzon, MD
Dr. Martha Garzon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Garzon's Office Locations
All Womens Healthcare of South Broward Inc.1150 N 35th Ave Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-1960
All Womens Healthcare of South Broward Inc.601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garzon has been my doctor for the past 4 years and I absolutely love her. She is direct and to the point and has unbelievable bedside manner. Dr. Garzon knew how nervous I was for my first delivery and she was by my side the entire time, even when she didn't need to be there she was. I am beyond grateful to her for her guidance and always answering my questions as paranoid as i was and being ever so patient. I would recommend her a 1000 times over. Incredible doctor!
About Dr. Martha Garzon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881673960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garzon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Garzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.