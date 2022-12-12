Overview of Dr. Martha Gray, MD

Dr. Martha Gray, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Gray works at Partners In Internal Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Muscle Spasm and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.