Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
Dr. Martha Grogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Grogan's Office Locations
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932188935
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grogan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
