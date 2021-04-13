Dr. Martha Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Guerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martha Guerra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Privia Medical Gorup ( formerly known as Texas Health Care)1250 8th Ave Ste 435, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-0088
Texas Health Care6200 N Beach St Ste 101, Haltom City, TX 76137 Directions (817) 847-4600Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Texas Health Care4760 Barwick Dr Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 346-9533Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My OB experience was great and happy. I couldnt have found a better doctor. Thank you Dr. Guerra for a wonderful 10months.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982621561
- John Peter Smith Hospital Fort Worth Texas
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- University of Texas at El Paso
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
