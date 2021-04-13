Overview

Dr. Martha Guerra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Guerra works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Haltom City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.