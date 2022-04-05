Dr. Herrera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Herrera, DPM
Overview of Dr. Martha Herrera, DPM
Dr. Martha Herrera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Herrera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herrera's Office Locations
-
1
Martha G. Herrera Dpm PA9765 San Jose Blvd Ste 107, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 802-5921
-
2
Miami Feet777 E 25th St Ste 502, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 360-3715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera?
I had a severe nail fongus in my right foot toe and this doctor cure my nail. She explain me the process and help me understand why my nail was in that condition. She likes to take care of the patients. She did a great job.
About Dr. Martha Herrera, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285984104
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.