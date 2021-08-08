See All Gastroenterologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Martha Hierro, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Martha Hierro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California Los Angeles

Dr. Hierro works at Martha Hierro, MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martha Hierro , MD
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 335E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 471-9917
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Gastritis
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Absolutely. Dr Hierro is the most intelligent, highly informed, and compassionate gastroenterologist I've had the good fortune to work with. My history of colon cancer and IBS led me to her 10 years ago and she helped tremendously because she takes the time to review all the records and discuss options with patience. I do research on my own medical conditions, and she is the only Doctor who was familiar with every option I had questions about. After a recent unexpected IBS flare up so severe it landed me in the ER, I was relieved to find she had returned to practice in Santa Monica. She made time to see me the following week and had already reviewed all of the medical tests. She is thorough and I know I am completely safe in her hands- She is truly the best.
    Maria D. — Aug 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Martha Hierro, MD
    About Dr. Martha Hierro, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770562431
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA MC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hierro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hierro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hierro works at Martha Hierro, MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hierro’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hierro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hierro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hierro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hierro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

