Dr. Martha Hosford-Skapof, MD

Hematology
4.0 (16)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martha Hosford-Skapof, MD

Dr. Martha Hosford-Skapof, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Christiana Hospital, Jennersville Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Hosford-Skapof works at Radiation Oncologists PA in Elkton, MD with other offices in West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hosford-Skapof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncologists PA
    111 W High St Ste 104, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 392-5566
  2. 2
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc.
    1011 W Baltimore Pike Ste 307, West Grove, PA 19390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 869-1455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Christiana Hospital
  • Jennersville Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Martha Hosford-Skapof, MD

    • Hematology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457301657
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
