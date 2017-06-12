Dr. Martha Housholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Housholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Housholder, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Housholder, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Housholder works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic835 N HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-4395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Housholder?
Very compassionate and exudes knowledge and advanced skills. I have gone to Dr now for ten years or more. I have total confidence in her abilities. Best in town for sure! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Martha Housholder, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1508848144
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Housholder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Housholder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Housholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Housholder works at
Dr. Housholder speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Housholder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Housholder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Housholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Housholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.