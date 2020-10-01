Overview of Dr. Martha Ives, MD

Dr. Martha Ives, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Ives works at Rocky Mountain Primary Care in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.