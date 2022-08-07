Overview of Dr. Martha Kato, MD

Dr. Martha Kato, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Central University Of The East School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Kato works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.