Dr. Martha Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Koo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Koo, MD
Dr. Martha Koo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Koo works at
Dr. Koo's Office Locations
-
1
Neuro Wellness Spa Manhattan Beach1101 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 201, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (877) 847-3984Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koo?
Dr. Koo is the most compassionate healthcare provider I have ever encountered. I have seen several providers over the years and most were good but my experiences with Martha have been the best. I always feel listened to and her recommendations have been well received. If your looking for a caring provider who sincerely cares about people and there well being Dr. Koo is hands down the best!
About Dr. Martha Koo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497899728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.