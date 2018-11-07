Overview of Dr. Martha Lacy, MD

Dr. Martha Lacy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Lacy works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.