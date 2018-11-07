Dr. Martha Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Lacy, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Lacy, MD
Dr. Martha Lacy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Lacy's Office Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lacy?
So helpful in discussing my info and explaining what comes next. She is brilliant and kind. I have never had better care.
About Dr. Martha Lacy, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881668366
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacy accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lacy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacy has seen patients for Myeloma and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.
