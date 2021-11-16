See All Ophthalmologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Martha Leen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Martha Leen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Leen works at Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists
    3260 NW MOUNT VINTAGE WAY, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hyphema
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Hyphema
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Hypotony of Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Esophoria
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Melanoma
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma
Nystagmus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Solar Retinopathy
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Trichiasis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr. Leen has been my eye doctor since 2008. I am fortunate to have found such an excellent glaucoma physican. Her manner, and ability to communicate are very much appreciated. I highly recommend Dr. Leen.
    Mike Naughton — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Martha Leen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1093716458
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Brown University RI Hosp
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha Leen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leen works at Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Leen’s profile.

    Dr. Leen has seen patients for Hyphema and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.