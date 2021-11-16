Overview of Dr. Martha Leen, MD

Dr. Martha Leen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Leen works at Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.