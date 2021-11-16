Dr. Martha Leen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Leen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Leen, MD
Dr. Martha Leen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Leen works at
Dr. Leen's Office Locations
-
1
Achieve Eye and Laser Specialists3260 NW MOUNT VINTAGE WAY, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leen?
Dr. Leen has been my eye doctor since 2008. I am fortunate to have found such an excellent glaucoma physican. Her manner, and ability to communicate are very much appreciated. I highly recommend Dr. Leen.
About Dr. Martha Leen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1093716458
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Brown University RI Hosp
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leen works at
Dr. Leen has seen patients for Hyphema and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.