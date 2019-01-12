Dr. Martha Man, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Man is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Man, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha Man, MD
Dr. Martha Man, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Man works at
Dr. Man's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr Rm 4233, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 413-0979Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Man?
My wife was diagnosed with stage 3.5 Metastatic Breast Cancer in Aug 2006. Dr. Man had just joined Southbay Oncology Hematology Partners in September 2006 and I believe it was Karma that we chose her to begin the fight for life. I cannot express in these few words the care my wife received throughout her treatments and surgery (Dr. Bertelsen got all the cancer! Bless his heart to this day!) My wife is doing great, as of 1-2019 now and continues with yearly visits to Dr Man. She is the best!!!
About Dr. Martha Man, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1518976042
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Man has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Man accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Man has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Man works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Man. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Man.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Man, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Man appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.