Overview of Dr. Martha Margreiter, MD

Dr. Martha Margreiter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BETHANY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Margreiter works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.