Dr. Martha McGraw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martha McGraw, MD
Dr. Martha McGraw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island|Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. McGraw works at
Dr. McGraw's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGraw is one of the best movement disorder neurologists in the Chicagoland area. She's very busy but never makes you feel rushed. She is very thorough and knowledgeable and kind. She listens to you and addresses your questions. She is very experienced with Parkinson's and with deep brain stimulation surgery. She is an all around excellent doctor.
About Dr. Martha McGraw, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1437101615
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island|Rhode Island Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGraw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGraw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGraw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGraw works at
Dr. McGraw has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGraw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGraw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGraw.
