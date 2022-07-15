See All Neurologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Martha McGraw, MD

Neurology
4.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martha McGraw, MD

Dr. Martha McGraw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island|Rhode Island Hospital

Dr. McGraw works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McGraw's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190
(630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Torticollis
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Torticollis

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. McGraw is one of the best movement disorder neurologists in the Chicagoland area. She's very busy but never makes you feel rushed. She is very thorough and knowledgeable and kind. She listens to you and addresses your questions. She is very experienced with Parkinson's and with deep brain stimulation surgery. She is an all around excellent doctor.
    Natalie — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Martha McGraw, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437101615
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island|Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martha McGraw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGraw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGraw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGraw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGraw works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. McGraw’s profile.

    Dr. McGraw has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGraw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGraw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGraw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGraw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGraw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

