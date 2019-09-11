Dr. Martha Pizzarello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzarello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Pizzarello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology297 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 490-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Pizza fellow found and diagnosed my tumors which were previously undiagnosed for three years by another doctor. She also performed my surgery and always made me feel comfortable and informed. She is among the top doctors in the area.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Pizzarello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzarello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzarello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzarello has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzarello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pizzarello speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzarello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzarello.
