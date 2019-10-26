Dr. Sharkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Sharkey, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Sharkey, MD
Dr. Martha Sharkey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sharkey's Office Locations
Rainbow Pediatric Clinic3159 E Mission Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 966-4664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is always friendly. Getting appointments is an easy process. I've never seen it crowded and rarely is there anyone else in the waiting room with us. She's also great with my daughter!
About Dr. Martha Sharkey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104810126
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharkey speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharkey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharkey.
