Dr. Martha Tarpay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarpay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Tarpay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Tarpay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Tarpay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Martha M. Tarpay M.d.4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 206, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-0394
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarpay?
Dr.. Tarpay is an excellent Dr. I went to 4 different Dr.s in 5 years before Dr. Tarpay visit and she was able to diagnose and treat my illness. She is very thorough and does not quit before she has answers. I never mind waiting for Dr. Tarpay because when I have needed her, she works me in an appointment, and spends as much time with me as I required.
About Dr. Martha Tarpay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1306808928
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarpay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarpay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarpay works at
Dr. Tarpay speaks Hungarian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarpay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarpay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarpay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarpay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.