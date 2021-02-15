Dr. Martha Terris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Terris, MD
Overview of Dr. Martha Terris, MD
Dr. Martha Terris, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Terris' Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Charlie Norwood VAMC1 Freedom Way # 293, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martha Terris, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1215948211
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terris has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Terris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terris.
