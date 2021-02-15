See All Urologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Martha Terris, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Martha Terris, MD

Dr. Martha Terris, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Terris works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Terris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Charlie Norwood VAMC
    1 Freedom Way # 293, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martha Terris, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1215948211
    Education & Certifications

    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

