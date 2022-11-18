Overview of Dr. Martha Zambrano, MD

Dr. Martha Zambrano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Zambrano works at Palm Beach Gardens Office in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.