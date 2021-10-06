See All Dermatologists in Oak Creek, WI
Dr. Marthe Dika, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marthe Dika, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marthe Dika, MD is a Dermatologist in Oak Creek, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington.

Dr. Dika works at Forefront Dermatology - Oak Creek in Oak Creek, WI with other offices in Burlington, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Oak Creek
    7001 S Howell Ave Ste 900, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 377-5863
  2. 2
    M. Dika Dermatology
    1050 Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Burlington, WI 53105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 264-8113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center Burlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Burn Injuries
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acquired Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Alopecia - Hypogonadism - Extrapyramidal Disorder Chevron Icon
Alopecia - Macular Degeneration - Growth Retardation Chevron Icon
Alopecia - Mental Retardation - Neurological Problems Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Breakdancia Chevron Icon
Alopecia Congenita Keratosis Palmoplantaris Chevron Icon
Alopecia Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Angiofibroma Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Angiomyolipoma Chevron Icon
Annular Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Benign Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Dysgenesis - Neuropathy - Ichthyosis - Palmoplantar Keratoderma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy - Ichthyosis - Microcephaly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Leishmaniasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Lupus Chevron Icon
Ectodermal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ectodermal Dysplasia - Skin Fragility Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectodermic Dysplasia - Anhidrotic - Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Endemic Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Pustular Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Epidermolysis Bullosa Chevron Icon
Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Ectodermal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Familial Cold Urticaria Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Stomatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypertrichosis Chevron Icon
Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Without Anhidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Immunosuppressive Therapy for Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infantile Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma-Associated Herpes Virus (KSHV) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratitis Ichthyosis Deafness Syndrome Chevron Icon
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leishmaniasis Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Melanoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis - Short Stature - Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis - Ichthyosis - Factor 8 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Papular Urticaria Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Gestationis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Foliaceus Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Neonatorum Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Plaque Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poisoning by Sting or Bite of Fire Ant Chevron Icon
Poisonous Snakebite Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pruritic Urticarial Papules and Plaques of Pregnancy (PUPPPS) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Rosai-Dorfman Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Secondary Syphilis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Solar Urticaria Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tertiary Syphilis Chevron Icon
Tick Bite Chevron Icon
Tick-Borne Disease Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Topical Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis Chevron Icon
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xanthoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xanthoma
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Self Pay
    • The Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dika?

    Oct 06, 2021
    I saw Dr Dika yesterday as a walk in looking for a second opinion. She immediately knew what my problem was and printed out all the info on it. Will continue seeing her as apposed to my prior dermatologist. She is kind, gentile and listens.
    Sue — Oct 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marthe Dika, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marthe Dika, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dika to family and friends

    Dr. Dika's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dika

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marthe Dika, MD.

    About Dr. Marthe Dika, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043604424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marthe Dika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dika has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dika accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dika.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marthe Dika, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.