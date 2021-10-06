Dr. Marthe Dika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marthe Dika, MD is a Dermatologist in Oak Creek, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington.
Dr. Dika works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Oak Creek7001 S Howell Ave Ste 900, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 377-5863
-
2
M. Dika Dermatology1050 Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Burlington, WI 53105 Directions (262) 264-8113
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Self Pay
- The Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Dika yesterday as a walk in looking for a second opinion. She immediately knew what my problem was and printed out all the info on it. Will continue seeing her as apposed to my prior dermatologist. She is kind, gentile and listens.
About Dr. Marthe Dika, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1043604424
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- St. Joseph Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dika has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dika accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dika works at
Dr. Dika speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.