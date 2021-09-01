See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, NY
Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Map Pin Small Troy, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD

Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, NY. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital, Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Gabey works at Marthe Ann Gabey, MD, PC in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gabey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marthe Ann Gabey, MD, PC
    333 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 271-1454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Samaritan Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
  • Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marthe Gabey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194767558
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Prs
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Virginia
