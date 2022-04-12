Dr. Martiann Bohl-Witchey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohl-Witchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martiann Bohl-Witchey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owasso, OK. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Owasso.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohl-Witchey's Office Locations
- 1 12455 E 100th St N Ste 220, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 247-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Owasso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So impressed with the attention, kindness & professionalism I received during my first appointment with Dr. Bohl-Witchey! She ordered blood work after my annual exam & personally called me with the results the very same day. Coming from a previous doctor who always made me feel like a burden, this was a breath of fresh air. So thankful I found such a wonderful doctor! Hoping she’s around to also care for my daughter when the time comes.
About Dr. Martiann Bohl-Witchey, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1386652097
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
