Dr. Martin Acquadro, MD
Dr. Martin Acquadro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Andover, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
Andover Surgery Center138 Haverhill St, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 475-2880
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-3000
Steward Medical Group2100 Dorchester Ave # 2216, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I had a series of different shots for sciatica as I do have arthritis in my lower back, and finally a nerve block from Dr A. Best thing I ever did as it relieved all my pain in my pelvis, sciatica
About Dr. Martin Acquadro, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023099934
Education & Certifications
- Caritas Carney Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Acquadro accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acquadro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acquadro has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acquadro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Acquadro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acquadro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acquadro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acquadro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.