Overview of Dr. Martin Alongi, DPM

Dr. Martin Alongi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Alongi works at Beverly Hills Podiatry Assocs in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alongi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Podiatry
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-5483

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martin Alongi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275583700
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alongi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alongi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alongi works at Beverly Hills Podiatry Assocs in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alongi’s profile.

    Dr. Alongi has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alongi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alongi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alongi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alongi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alongi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

