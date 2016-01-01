Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- CA
- Santa Monica
- Dr. Martin Alpert, MD
Dr. Martin Alpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Alpert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Alpert works at
Locations
-
1
Martin L. Alpert, M.d., Inc.1304 15th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 393-0739
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Alpert?
About Dr. Martin Alpert, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033150123
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Los Angeles
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp-Sunset
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.