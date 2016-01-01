See All Family Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Martin Alpert, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Martin Alpert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Alpert works at Westside Family Physicians in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Martin L. Alpert, M.d., Inc.
    1304 15th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 393-0739

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Saint John's Health Center

Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Diseases
Bursitis
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Veins
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    About Dr. Martin Alpert, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1033150123
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Los Angeles
    Internship
    Kaiser Fdn Hosp-Sunset
    Medical Education
    HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
