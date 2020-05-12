Dr. Martin Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Anderson, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is my both son’s doctor. I can’t be thankful enough for having him as my boys doctor. He is very caring, patient and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Martin Anderson, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780685479
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|University Of California-San Francisco
- Mott Chldns Hosp U Mich
- Mott Chldns Hosp U Mich
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.