Dr. Martin Araujo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Araujo works at Jersey Shore Medical & Pediatric Associates in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.