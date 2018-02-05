Dr. Martin Arellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Arellano, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Arellano, MD
Dr. Martin Arellano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Diego and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Arellano works at
Dr. Arellano's Office Locations
-
1
Kids Kare Pediatrics and Family Clinic521 W Thomas Rd Fl 1, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 274-6463
-
2
Martin Arellano, MD2040 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 274-6463
-
3
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arellano?
I would recommend Dr. Arellano to anyone looking for an OB that has an excellent bedside manner. I never felt like a number in his office. He always remembered who I was and what I wanted in my birthing plan. He respected me and my plan. That was very important to me. He was always happy and you could tell he loved his job. He was at a different location than he is now so I can't comment on the office cleanliness or current staff but as my OB, he was wonderful! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Martin Arellano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396707725
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Ctr
- University Of California San Diego
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arellano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arellano works at
Dr. Arellano speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.