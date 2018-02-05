See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Martin Arellano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Martin Arellano, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Arellano, MD

Dr. Martin Arellano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Diego and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Arellano works at Martin Arellano, MD in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Joel Barkley, MD
Dr. Joel Barkley, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Rivara, MD
Dr. Andrew Rivara, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Arellano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kids Kare Pediatrics and Family Clinic
    521 W Thomas Rd Fl 1, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 274-6463
  2. 2
    Martin Arellano, MD
    2040 W Bethany Home Rd Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 274-6463
  3. 3
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arellano?

    Feb 05, 2018
    I would recommend Dr. Arellano to anyone looking for an OB that has an excellent bedside manner. I never felt like a number in his office. He always remembered who I was and what I wanted in my birthing plan. He respected me and my plan. That was very important to me. He was always happy and you could tell he loved his job. He was at a different location than he is now so I can't comment on the office cleanliness or current staff but as my OB, he was wonderful! I highly recommend him!
    Kittle in Tempe — Feb 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Arellano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Arellano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arellano to family and friends

    Dr. Arellano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arellano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Arellano, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Arellano, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396707725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California San Diego
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCSD
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Arellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arellano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arellano works at Martin Arellano, MD in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Arellano’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arellano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Arellano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.