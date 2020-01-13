Dr. Martin Avalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Avalos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Avalos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, AdventHealth Lake Placid and Adventhealth Sebring.
Thakkar Patel & Avalos MDS LC1009 Sebring Pkwy Ste 101, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 277-7197
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- AdventHealth Lake Placid
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Avalon’s treated me very good, I don’t have any complaints
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033101985
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA
Dr. Avalos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avalos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avalos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avalos works at
Dr. Avalos has seen patients for Anemia, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avalos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Avalos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avalos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avalos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avalos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.