Dr. Martin Baggenstos, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Baggenstos, MD
Dr. Martin Baggenstos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Baggenstos' Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8500
Neurosurgery & Spine - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 359, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 935-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
During my office visit, which the wait was very short, Dr. Baggenstos listened to my issues/concerns, I felt he spent enough time during my visit asking questions/making notes. Last year he did surgery on my back, and I can walk again pain free. The thing that means the most to me, is that he respects the fact that I have a great understanding of my condition, and he doesn't have to lead me around by the hand. I truly believe he and staff members of The Oregon Clinic meet their Mission Statement and beyond. He and staff members truly care.
About Dr. Martin Baggenstos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114153194
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Neurosurgery
