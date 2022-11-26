Overview of Dr. Martin Baggenstos, MD

Dr. Martin Baggenstos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Baggenstos works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.