Dr. Martin Barandes, MD
Dr. Martin Barandes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Amar Lal Purohit PC155 E 76Th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-0622
Dr. Branandes is great. I've been going to him for 20 years. He tells it like it is. He is old school which I love. The new generations might not like his tell it like it is attitude. He is great.
Education & Certifications
- Cornell-Ny Hosp
- New York Meml Canc Hosp
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Barandes has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
