Dr. Martin Bartels, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Martin Bartels, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Bartels works at Southern Arizona Allergy Associates in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Arizona Allergy Associates PC
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 335, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 722-2202
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma Associates PC
    7510 N Oracle Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 722-2202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martin Bartels, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417949710
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Bartels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bartels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bartels works at Southern Arizona Allergy Associates in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bartels’s profile.

    Dr. Bartels has seen patients for Hives, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

