Dr. Martin Basaldua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Basaldua works at Vytalus Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.