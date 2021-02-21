Dr. Martin Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Baskin's Office Locations
Manhattan West Medical185 W End Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is mostly a shout-out to my former “ Doc”. I moved to Florida, and I should have called your office & let you & your team know. You guys always treated me very well and I can’t understand any negative reviews. So Fl. is amazing & I thank you all for your wonderful Care to me. Be well- Stay healthy :)
- Critical Care Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1326159526
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital
- Beth Israel Mc
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
