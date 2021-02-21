See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Martin Baskin, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Baskin, MD

Dr. Martin Baskin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Baskin works at Manhattan West Medical in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baskin's Office Locations

    Manhattan West Medical
    185 W End Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10023

Wheezing
Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Asthma
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 21, 2021
    Feb 21, 2021
This is mostly a shout-out to my former " Doc". I moved to Florida, and I should have called your office & let you & your team know. You guys always treated me very well and I can't understand any negative reviews. So Fl. is amazing & I thank you all for your wonderful Care to me. Be well- Stay healthy :)
Rose Martinez — Feb 21, 2021
    Rose Martinez — Feb 21, 2021
    About Dr. Martin Baskin, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

