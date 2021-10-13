See All Urologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD

Urology
4.2 (32)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD

Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Bastuba works at Fertility Center of California in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bastuba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fertility Center of California
    6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2208, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 286-3520
  2. 2
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 630, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-0999
  3. 3
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 644-6702
  4. 4
    Neurohospitalist
    5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 740-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 13, 2021
    I was really scared to get my vasectomy. Dr. Bastuba and team made it such a pleasant experience. I will forever recommend them!
    Geo — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD

    • Urology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790769016
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
