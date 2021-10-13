Overview of Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD

Dr. Martin Bastuba, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Bastuba works at Fertility Center of California in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.