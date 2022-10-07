Overview of Dr. Martin Belkin, DO

Dr. Martin Belkin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Belkin works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.