Dr. Martin Belkin, DO

Neurology
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Belkin, DO

Dr. Martin Belkin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Belkin works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Belkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 300, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
  2. 2
    Madison Heights Office
    27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Belkin is very knowledgeable and professional. He listens to his patients and combines this with excellent diagnostic acumen, utilizing appropriate testing to determine the specific condition, but does not use excessive testing or undue office visits. He focuses on the most effective treatment, and not on the most expensive. He is very timely and does not keep you waiting for extended periods, but is respectful of your time, and also spends the necessary time with you and does not rush the appointment. He is accessible when needed via phone and responds to inquiries in a timely manner. He treats you with respect and values your opinions and self-assessment, using this to improve your diagnosis and overall treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Belkin, especially for those with M.S. or Myasthenia Gravis, and other neurological conditions.
    MG Patient — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Belkin, DO
    About Dr. Martin Belkin, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861462129
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Belkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belkin has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Belkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

