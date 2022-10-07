Dr. Martin Belkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Belkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Belkin, DO
Dr. Martin Belkin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Belkin works at
Dr. Belkin's Office Locations
Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 300, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010
Madison Heights Office27301 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belkin is very knowledgeable and professional. He listens to his patients and combines this with excellent diagnostic acumen, utilizing appropriate testing to determine the specific condition, but does not use excessive testing or undue office visits. He focuses on the most effective treatment, and not on the most expensive. He is very timely and does not keep you waiting for extended periods, but is respectful of your time, and also spends the necessary time with you and does not rush the appointment. He is accessible when needed via phone and responds to inquiries in a timely manner. He treats you with respect and values your opinions and self-assessment, using this to improve your diagnosis and overall treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Belkin, especially for those with M.S. or Myasthenia Gravis, and other neurological conditions.
About Dr. Martin Belkin, DO
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861462129
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
- Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
