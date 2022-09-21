Dr. Martin Blumenreich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenreich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Blumenreich, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Blumenreich, MD
Dr. Martin Blumenreich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waconia, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo and is affiliated with Ridgeview Medical Center.
Dr. Blumenreich works at
Dr. Blumenreich's Office Locations
Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA560 S Maple St Ste 100, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 442-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ridgeview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviewed lab work, discussed pain control, talked about drugs that needed to be taken, set up infusion. Love Dr B. Cause he don't tell what you would like to hear but he does tell you the truth which is very important to me.
About Dr. Martin Blumenreich, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922076686
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- U de la Republica, Montevideo
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenreich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenreich accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenreich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenreich works at
Dr. Blumenreich has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenreich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenreich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenreich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenreich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenreich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.