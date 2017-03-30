Overview of Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD

Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Boscarino works at Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.