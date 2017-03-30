See All Ophthalmologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD

Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Boscarino works at Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boscarino's Office Locations

    Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs
    6480 Main St Ste 6, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-3300
    Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs
    3670 S Benzing Rd Ste J, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Kurt J Odonnell DDS
    220 Red Tail Rd Ste 8, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Martin Boscarino, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902850522
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Retina Institute
    Residency
    • Nassau University Med Center
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
