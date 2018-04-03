Overview of Dr. Martin Boublik, MD

Dr. Martin Boublik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.



Dr. Boublik works at CU Medicine Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.