Dr. Martin Boyer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Martin Boyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Boyer works at Nitin Agarwal, MD in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University School of Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    425 S Euclid Ave Ste 5505, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2813
  3. 3
    660 S Euclid Ave # 8233, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
  4. 4
    Washington University
    14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2021
    He’s a wonderful doctor. He did carpal tunnel surgery on both wrists and I just Had Trigger finger repaired. He’s so easy going you don’t mind getting that injection!
    Joan H — Nov 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Martin Boyer, MD
    Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Boyer

    About Dr. Martin Boyer, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1891711024
    Education & Certifications

    • MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

