See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD

Pulmonology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Britos-Bray works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Wesley Chapel
    2700 Healing Way Ste 112, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 929-5226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Britos-Bray?

    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Britos solved medical problems associated with both my lungs and my heart. When cardiologists weren't seeing the heart-related issues, Dr. Britos researched the connections between my lungs and heart and found that the heart was not pumping properly and was seeping fluids into my lungs causing numerous bouts of pneumonia. After a number of Pulmonologists could not find the root cause of pneumonia, Dr. Britos did, and by placing me on a maintenance dose of Lasix, kept fluids out of my lungs and resolved this serious medical issue. He improved the quality of my life, and I am forever grateful. Dr. Britos did his residency at Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the best in the nation. In addition, Dr. Britos has the best people skills / relates exceptionally well with his patience, all of which make him the real deal of Pulmonologists.
    Sherry, (Wesley Chapel, FL) — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Britos-Bray to family and friends

    Dr. Britos-Bray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Britos-Bray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD.

    About Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598781924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University, Pulmonary & Critical Care Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Osler Residency Training Program, Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britos-Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Britos-Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britos-Bray works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pulmonology & Critical Care at Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Britos-Bray’s profile.

    Dr. Britos-Bray has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britos-Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Britos-Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britos-Bray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britos-Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britos-Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Britos-Bray, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.