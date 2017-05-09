Overview of Dr. Martin Brown, MD

Dr. Martin Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at UofL Physicians - Neurology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.