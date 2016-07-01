Dr. Martin Buxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Buxton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Buxton, MD
Dr. Martin Buxton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Buxton works at
Dr. Buxton's Office Locations
Fccr4906 Radford Ave, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 354-1996
Integrated Health Associates2000 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 690-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buxton is an excellent doctor In all respects. For many years he has been the main reason my daughter is able to manage her illness. We have the greatest respect for him and his staff.
About Dr. Martin Buxton, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Buxton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buxton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buxton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buxton.
