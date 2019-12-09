Overview

Dr. Martin Cahn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Cahn works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Fremont in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

