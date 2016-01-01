Dr. Martin Carignan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carignan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Carignan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Carolinas Vein & Vascular Solutions14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 125, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Martin Carignan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Carignan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carignan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carignan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carignan has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carignan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carignan speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carignan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carignan.
