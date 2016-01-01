Overview of Dr. Martin Carignan, MD

Dr. Martin Carignan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Carignan works at Carolinas Vein Vascular Solutions in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.