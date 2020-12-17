Dr. Martin Carr Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Carr Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Carr Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Carr Jr works at
Locations
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
St Jude Knott Endoscopy Center1839 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't be more thankful to Dr. Carr... he has been treating me for many years... patiently listening to my pain.... tried all options to solve my problems, hope there will be more doctors like him. I really hope he will never retire. God bless him always .
About Dr. Martin Carr Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326034265
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr Jr works at
Dr. Carr Jr has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carr Jr speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr Jr.
