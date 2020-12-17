Overview

Dr. Martin Carr Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Carr Jr works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.